New mural will honor local musician, community member Aaron Graves

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — A new mural in Columbia will remember Aaron Graves, an active member of Columbia’s music, art and skateboarding communities. He passed away this June after a battle with brain cancer.

“He was just a big guy around town. At shows, for music, at events for art in the community, he was just always around,” said Heather Parsons, organizer of the mural and a close friend of Graves’.

He will soon be commemorated on the side of Hunter-Gatherer on Main St. in Columbia.

“Aaron was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2014. He kind of went into remission, and then they started treatment again because they saw a spot in an MRI. So it just kind of started the whole process again, and then he ended up passing from complications,” said Parsons.

Graves passed away June 5.

The mural will showcase Graves, surrounded by different images that represent his personality and life.

“Everyone knew Aaron was obsessed with donuts, that he was like a local donut connoisseur, and so there’s going to be some fun donuts in the mural,” said Lauren Andreu, another close friend and the lead artist of the mural.

Graves loved to be active in the community, holding potlucks and supporting local artists.

“I just imagine Aaron is enjoying this whole process. I think he would be really bashful about the fact that he’s going to be on the side of a building. But I do think that he would just love the color and the mood of it,” said Andreu.

Designed by loved ones, this large mural will honor someone that impacted so many.

“His whole goal, I feel in life, was spreading love and spreading community. So I hope that this project represents that,” said Parsons.

Donations are being accepted to help with the cost of the mural, you can click here to donate or click here for more information and updates on the mural.