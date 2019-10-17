RCSD: 16-year-old reported missing has been found safe

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a missing teenager with a medical condition has been found safe.

Authorities say Kieara Outing, 16, was reported missing on October 1.

Officials say she was last seen that night at 9 o’clock leaving work at McDonald’s on the 75-hundred block of Garners Ferry Road.

According to investigators, she was in need of her medicine for her condition.

Deputies say they found Outing this morning safe and unharmed.