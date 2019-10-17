SC AG announces settlement with Johnson and Johnson

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Attorney General Alan Wilson says South Carolina is part of a multi-state settlement requiring Johnson & Johnson to pay nearly $116.9 million for the deceptive marketing of trans-vaginal surgical mesh devices.

Wilson says South Carolina will receive $4,097,718.60 under the settlement.

Transvaginal surgical mesh is a synthetic material that is surgically implanted through the vagina to support the pelvic organs of women who suffer from stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse.

Wilson says evidence shows the companies were aware of the possibility for serious medical complications but did not provide sufficient warnings to consumers or surgeons who implanted the devices.