SC boy battling cancer looks to collect Lego’s to donate to others fighting childhood cancers

Image courtesy: FacebookSummerville, SC (WOLO) — Summerville boy named Reece was diagnosed with a form of cancer called medellobastoma on his 6th birthday.

His illness, According to St. Jude Hospital is a cancerous brain tumor also known as Cerebellar Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumor or (PNET) that begins in the brain at the base of the skull, and often spreads to other parts of the brain and spinal cord.

After 64 treatments, according to his website, doctors said they could longer find traces of the disease in scans.

With the promising news, instead of looking for the latest toy to unwrap, Reece wasn’t thinking of his diagnosis. Instead, he decided to focus his battle on giving gifts to others still living with childhood cancers.

Last year making it official by starting ‘Reese’s Lego Legacy’. Between family, friends and members of the community, Reece was able to collect more than 650 boxes of Lego’s to donate.

According to his Facebook page, ReecesLegions so far, this year he has collected 73 boxes with a goal of getting as many as 1000 unopened boxes in any variety, to donate to a new Shawn Jenkin’s Children’s Hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina opening this month.

To make it easier to donate, the hospital says they will accept gift cards for any major retailers that sell the item will be in order purchase the Lego’s that Reece has vowed to hand pick at the store himself.

Representatives from the hospital say Lego’s are one of the most requested item for children undergoing some form of treatment while they are hospitalized, but the item is difficult to keep stocked. But you and whatever donations you make can help.

Donations are being accepted until December 1, 2019 and can be send to the address below.

Reece’ Lego Legacy

316 Seneca River Drive,

Summerville, SC 29485.