“The Yard” College and Career fair for students

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Going from High School, to College and trying to tackle the real world can be a tough time, especially when you’re trying to find a job or career to pay those very “real bills” that come after school is over.

That’s where ” The Yard” College and career fair is stepping in to help those who need a little extra help before they graduate.

Communities in schools is hosting the fair that will be held for students at Columbia High School located at 1701 Westchester Dr. Columbia, SC 29210. Students who attend will have the chance to meet with more than 20 employers and college representatives where they will be able to get information about college applications, creating resumes’ and other useful tips.

The fair will begin at 11:30AM and run until 1:30PM today, Thursday October 17th, 2019.