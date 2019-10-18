Deputies: Local middle school student had weapon, threatened to kill teacher

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is charging a middle school student after having a weapon on school grounds and making direct threats to kill his teacher.

The Pelion Middle School student posted a picture of himself brandishing a steak knife. Administrators also found that the student had the same knife at school, according to the school district.

The district says on October 17th, a teacher noticed that several seventh- and eighth-grade students were engaged in a concerning group chat using their mobile telephones. The teacher who discovered the activity immediately alerted Pelion Middle School administrators, who conducted an immediate investigation.

Administrators at the school immediately notified the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department through the School Resource Officer, filed an incident report, contacted the student’s parent/guardian, and suspended the student.

The district also has a Tip Line (803-636-8317), which students, parents and others can use to report safety concerns anonymously. Students can access the Tip Line online, by telephone, by texting information or by emailing details of your concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.