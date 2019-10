Deputies looking to identify man accused of breaking into a vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is looking to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle on Tuesday, October 15th.

Around 5:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Sallie Baxter Drive, the suspect was captured on surveillance video entering and searching through vehicles located at the property.

Citizens who can identify the suspect are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.