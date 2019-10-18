‘Let’s Get Spooky’ as Columbia counts down to Halloween

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- We are just 13 days away from the ghoulish day where all of your kiddos dress in their favorite costumes, and go door to door to collect as many treats as they can.

To get in the eerie mood for ghosts and goblins, COLAtoday is holding two creepy contests sure to spook up some excitement.

The organization is calling all craft carvers to send in their photos to show off their most creative jack-o-laterns you are creating for Halloween night.

All you have to do is submit the photo via social media using the hashtag #COLAtoday or by sending here

directly .

Pictures of your carving have to be submitted no later than October 29th, 2019. While photos of your costumes can be sent on by noon on November 1st, 2019.

The top four creepiest creationswill be voted on my members of the public.