Man charged with illegally dumping hundreds of tires

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police have arrested a man they say illegally dumped hundreds of car tires near a building on Sunset Boulevard.

Mujahid Muhammad is charged with littering exceeding 500 pounds or 100 cubic feet after police say he used a rental truck to transport and dump car tires at a lot on the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard.

Muhammad is being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.