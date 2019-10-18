SC native turned radio, tv personality and NY Times best selling author attends SC State homecoming

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Radio, television personality, and author Charlamagne Tha God, is slated to come back to his home state of South Carolina for SC State University’s Homecoming for a weekend of events.

On Friday October 18th, 2019, the Moncks Corner, SC native will hold a conversation with students in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

During his visit, he will also present a scholarship award to the SC State University Alumni Association (SCSUNAA) for student scholarships which will be held during half-time of the Homecoming game on Oct. 19th, 2019.

The award will be given on behalf of Charlamagne’s mother, Julie Ford McKelvey, who graduated from SC State University in 1975.

Charlamagne was invited to Homecoming by the SC State National Alumni Association after speaking with the association’s president, John J. Funny.

When speaking of Charlamagne’s upcoming visit he said,

“SCSUNAA is proud to host a son of South Carolina who is doing remarkable things that changes the temperature of our society. He is respected for his viewpoints and his outstanding accomplishments,” said Funny.

Born and raised in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Charlamagne is dubbed as a defining figure in American culture and one of the world’s most influential leaders in empowering the black voice, as well as progressing the country’s mental health movement.

Charlamagne is best known as the driving voice of the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” which has featured everyone from iconic names in hip-hop and pop culture to leading 2020 Democratic candidates.

He is the author of New York Times bestseller, “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It” and bestseller, “Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me,” which became two of the top audiobooks of 2018 and 2019.