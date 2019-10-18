SC native turned radio, tv personality and NY Times best selling author attends SC State homecoming
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Radio, television personality, and author Charlamagne Tha God, is slated to come back to his home state of South Carolina for SC State University’s Homecoming for a weekend of events.
On Friday October 18th, 2019, the Moncks Corner, SC native will hold a conversation with students in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
During his visit, he will also present a scholarship award to the SC State University Alumni Association (SCSUNAA) for student scholarships which will be held during half-time of the Homecoming game on Oct. 19th, 2019.
The award will be given on behalf of Charlamagne’s mother, Julie Ford McKelvey, who graduated from SC State University in 1975.
“SCSUNAA is proud to host a son of South Carolina who is doing remarkable things that changes the temperature of our society. He is respected for his viewpoints and his outstanding accomplishments,” said Funny.