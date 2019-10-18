LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they’ve charged a Swansea High School student for making threats on a school bus.

According to an arrest warrant, Steven Smith, 18, made verbal threats to take the lives of others and to physically harm another person.

Authorities say on Tuesday, while riding the school bus, Smith threatened to, “shoot this bus up.”

Deputies say Smith was later arrested on Thursday.

Lexington School District Four officials say Smith has been suspended pending a district hearing.

He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.