‘Would be’ victim’s in two separate cases fight back helping police make armed robbery arrests

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have made two arrests in separate armed robbery cases.

The first incident happened early Thursday morning outside of the Stop N’ Go Convenience store on Kay street. Deputies say Devin Anderson jumped into the victims car and pointed a gun at him.

But Authorities say, what he didn’t realize was that the had a gun of his own. Officials say the victim pulled out a his firearm and held Anderson until deputies were able to arrive on the scene. Anderson who deputies say turned out to be carrying an air soft pellet gun has been charged with armed robbery.

The second arrest was made Wednesday at the Belleville Road Barber Shop in Orangeburg.

Deputies say Treshawn Green and an accomplice entered the barber shop and demanded money. Officials say one of the employees who was armed with his own gun, shot at the duo hitting the accomplice.

Deputies placed Green under arrest and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping when he arrived at the hospital with the second suspected gunman.