Burger King is selling a ‘Ghost Whopper’ for Halloween

(CNN) — Just in time for Halloween — Burger King is introducing what it calls “the Ghost Whopper.”

The ‘Ghost Whopper’ features a white cheddar-cheese flavored bun.

The flame-grilled beef burger is then topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and white onions.

It’s only available for a limited time at ten restaurants across the U.S.

The ghost whopper will go on sale October 24th.

This isn’t the first time Burger King has gotten into the spirit of the holiday.

The fast food chain sold the ‘nightmare king’ last year and the ‘Halloween whopper’ which had a black bun back in 2015.