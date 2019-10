Orangeburg County First Steps hosts Community Day 2019

ORANGEBURG, CO. (WOLO) Orangeburg County First Steps is inviting families to come out for Community Day 2019.

The family-friendly event will feature face painting, music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo and more.

It’s happening Friday October 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church (1198 Glover St in Orangeburg).

You can register by calling 803-987-4164.