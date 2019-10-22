Local Living: Fall Festival and Ballet with a Bite

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab your calendar and let’s take a look at ‘Local Living’.

Tuesday night the Lexington Police Department Foundation is hosting its annual Fall Festival.

It kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m.

The Fall Festival is being held at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex, located at 111 Maiden Lane.

If you’d like to head out, it’s $5 a person and children 5 and under get in free.

It’s almost time for the ‘Ballet with a Bite’.

This weekend, The Columbia City Ballet presents its annual Halloween Classic ‘Dracula’.

Performances are Friday and Saturday, October 25 – 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The annual costume contest during the Saturday performance.

For ticket information click here https://columbiacityballet.com/production/dracula/