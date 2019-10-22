Sumter Police say remains of missing 5-year-old Neveah Adams found in landfill

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police say the remains of missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams were found in a landfill on Friday, October 18. Sumter Police announced Tuesday afternoon that the remains were found in a landfill off Screaming Eagle Road.

According to authorities, on August 5th, the body of Nevaeh’s mother, Sharee Bradley, was found at the Lantana Apartments.

The next day police announced that Daunte Johnson, Bradley’s boyfriend, had been taken into custody, and confessed to killing both Bradley and 5 year old Nevaeh.

Authorities say they have been searching the landfill for nearly five weeks.

