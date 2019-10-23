Experts reveal hacking vulnerabilities of Alexa, Google’s Assistant

(CNN) – Security experts have revealed how vulnerable Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant are to hackers.

Security Research Labs says third-party app developers had access to customized user voice commands, which could allow eavesdropping or password fishing.

The company posted a demo showing the devices listening in on conversations and prompting users for passwords even though Google and Alexa devices do not ask that of users.

Both companies say the security issue has been fixed.