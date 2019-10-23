Take a ‘Not so Spooky Stroll’ in our look at Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you’re looking for something kid friendly this Halloween, Riverbanks Zoo is hosting ‘Boo At the Zoo’ this week each night at 6pm.

Kids of all ages can enjoy a trick or treat trail, foam zone, and some animal fun.

If you are interested , you need to purchase your tickets in advance.

‘Boo At the Zoo’ runs through October 30th.

Click here for a link to tickets: https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo

The Richland County Library is getting in on the Halloween fun, but it’s not so spooky.

The Richland Library will host the ‘Not So-Spooky Halloween Stroll’ down Main Street.

It will take place October 31st from 3pm to 5pm.

Participating businesses up and down Main Street will have special treats for the kids.

For more information click here https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2019-10-31/not-so-spooky-halloween-stroll