Local Living: Vista after Five and Jam Room Festival, plus Growling at the Moon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here’s a look at Local Living, happenings in the Midlands this weekend.

It’s Vista After Five Thursday night and the band ’76 and Sunny’ will play at the Tin Roof.

The Congaree Vista Guild hosts “Vista After Five’.

Admission is free.

Doors open at 4:00pm and the music starts at 6:00pm.

Get ready to rock this weekend at the Jam Room Music Festival.

Admission is free for the festival that runs from 10am-1opm Saturday, October 26.

The festival will feature 12 bands on two stages.

If you’re interested the music starts at Noon. Here’s link to the schedule http://jamroommusicfestival.com/album-category/jrmf-2019-lineup/

In our look ‘Local Living’ this Friday October 25, the South Carolina State Museum is hosting “Growl at the Moon” from 7 to 10 p.m

But this one is not for the little ghosts and goblins, this event is 21 years and up.

The event will feature the debut of a new haunted planetarium laser light show, it also features live music, dancing, plus, tasty treats.

‘Growl at the Mo’on tickets are $35, you can click here for event information: http://scmuseum.org/events/growl-at-the-moon/

It’s almost time for the ‘Ballet with a Bite’.

This weekend, The Columbia City Ballet presents its annual Halloween Classic ‘Dracula’.

Performances are Friday and Saturday, October 25 – 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The annual costume contest during the Saturday performance.

For ticket information click here https://columbiacityballet.com/production/dracula/