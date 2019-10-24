“She’s a woman of steel”: Kershaw Co. Sheriff grateful deputy not injured after collision

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was released from the hospital Thursday after getting hit by a car

DISCLAIMER: Dashcam video (courtesy of Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office) shows graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) —A Kershaw County deputy is expected to make a full recovery after being struck by a car outside Lugoff Elementary this morning.

The driver admitted to authorities that he had been looking down at his phone before he collided with the deputy.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says Deputy Chelsea Cockrell followed every rule to the tee when guiding traffic through a busy intersection at Lugoff Elementary School.

“She had her blue lights, she had all her reflective gear, highly visible, everybody else saw her, but it’s hard to see somebody when you’re looking down at your phone and that’s what caused this accident,” Sheriff Boan said.

Around 7:10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office says a driver collided into Cockrell, who was navigating traffic outside the school.

Cockrell was immediately taken to the hospital, but did not suffer any serious injuries. She was released from the hospital hours after the accident.

Sheriff Boan says after Cockrell guides the traffic outside Lugoff Elementary, she heads to Stover Middle School in Elgin, where she serves as a School Resource Officer.

Casey Faulkenberry, the Assistant Principal at Stover Middle School, says Cockrell has been a valuable member of the school community for the last two years, and that her presence was missed in the hallways Thursday.

“She has a great relationship with the people here, especially the kids. There were some kids that I know probably missed her today just because she puts a smile on their face,” Faulkenberry said.

Cockrell has to be cleared by a doctor before returning to work. Sheriff Boan she can takes as long as she needs while she recovers.

“A lot of other people wouldn’t have walked away from this, they’d be out for a really long time, and there she is, if it wasn’t for the doctor, she’d be going back to work today,” Sheriff Boan said.

Sheriff Boan says this incident is a startling reminder of why it’s important to keep your eyes off your phone and your eyes on the road.

“You never should keep that phone in your hand, just set it down when you drive from Point A to Point B and pay attention to what’s going on around you,” Sheriff Boan said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Trooper David Jones says it’s important to avoid any distractions, especially in a school zone where children and officers could be crossing the street.

“When you enter a school zone and you see flashing lights, you need to stop what you’re doing and put all your focus on the road,” Trooper Jones said.

Sheriff Boan said he’s grateful Cockrell did not get seriously hurt in the collision, calling her a “woman of steel.”

“We were very lucky, this was a close call, and this is something we don’t want to see again,” Sheriff Boan said.

The driver has been charged with driving too fast for conditions and also for distracted driving.