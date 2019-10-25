‘Jeopardy James’ returns for Tournament of Champions

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— He’s Back! The man who made the long time trivia game show Jeopardy! the most must-see TV in quite some time, is ready to wager his luck for the show’s annual Tournement of Champions.

James tweeted out a promo video for the tournament confirming his return to the game show.

Holzhauer went on a 32-game winning streak four months ago before he lost to Emma Boetcher, a 27-year-old librarian from Chicago.

But before he did, he walked away with a cool $2,462,216 after being eliminated and was just $58,484 shy of the all-time winnings record held by Ken Jennings, who made $2,520,700 in 74 appearances and a total of $3.196 million according to the Jeopardy website.

The annual Tournament of Champions will air right here, only on ABC November 4th, 2019.