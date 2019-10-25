Legislation to combat foreign influence in U.S. elections approved

(CNN) Thursday the House of Representatives approved legislation aimed at combating foreign influence in US elections.

The Shield Act would require political campaigns to alert the FBI and Federal Election Commission about foreign nationals that offer up illegal election help, and would demand political ads on digital platforms like Facebook abide by the same rules set forth for television and radio.

President Trump’s Republican allies in Congress broadly voted against the bill saying it could undermine free speech.