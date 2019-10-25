Lexington Co. man sentenced to prison after coercing minors for nude photos

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A Lexington County man is sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison for soliciting minors, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Albert Spivey, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor in Lexington.

Spivey will have to register as a sex offender with the child abuse registry.

Officials say on August 1, 2017, Facebook contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to an individual in South Carolina contacting underage girls for nude photos and to meet for sex.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and determined the individual resided in Lexington County and forwarded the case to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Adam Creech with the LCSO identified Albert Spivey as a suspect. A search warrant was executed on Spivey’s home. Spivey confessed to contacting the girls and a forensic examination of his devices found additional evidence of child exploitation.

Inv. Creech was able to identify three victims, ages 16, 15, and 12 years of age. Spivey used coercion and threats of violence to compel the children to send him nude photos of themselves.

“This case is a good example of why we urge parents to teach their children about internet safety,” Attorney General Wilson said. “This predator was going online looking for children to solicit, so our kids need to be aware of that and know what to watch out for.”