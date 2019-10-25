Prescription Drug Take Back day includes vaping devices at certain locations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s time to clean out the medicine cabinet.

The South Carolina Department of Health, along with local law enforcement and others, will host a ‘Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ on Saturday October 26.

Organizers are encouraging you to drop off unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs at participating locations.

Additionally, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced it will be accepting vaping devices for safe disposal. You can drop those off specifically at the Sheriff’s Department at 521 Gibson Road.

To find a list of locations in your area click here https://takebackday.dea.gov/