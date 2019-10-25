President Donald Trump on criminal justice reform: ‘I’m very proud of being involved”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–President Donald Trump delivered his speech on criminal justice reform Friday at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum in Columbia.

The President received the Bipartisan Justice Award at the opening of the forum at Benedict College.

During his address, President Trump discussed what he called the historic coalition that was founded to create criminal justice reform. You can watch a portion of his address here.