Rep. Tim Ryan is latest Democratic presidential candidate to drop out 2020 race

(CNN) — The Democratic field of Presidential Candidates is shrinking again.

Representative Tim Ryan dropped out of the race Thursday.

The Congressman from Ohio posted a video on twitter Thursday announcing he’s throwing in the towel. Ryan ran in the contest as a Moderate candidate, but his campaign never gained traction among mostly progressive voices.

Ryan failed to raise enough money to qualify for the last two Presidential debates.