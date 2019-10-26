8 year old with heart tumor has party of a lifetime after community answers a mother’s plea

20191026_152055

20191026_151009



Irmo,SC (WOLO)—- Earlier this week an Irmo mother and father were worried their daughter would celebrate her 8th birthday alone, again.

According to her mother in a Facebook post, she sent out invites to Maelynn’s birthday party last year and had no response. This year, she sent out invites but again was greeted with no rsvp’s to the party.

According to her father, Maelynn is a fun loving, typical 8 year old. The one thing that separates her from her peers is a heart tumor her parents say she was born with.

Her medical condition kept her in and out of the hospital, and missing a lot of school, and as a result her parents say it also kept her from making a lot of friends. So, when it was time for her birthday Saturday October 26th, her mother decided to reach out to the community via Facebook to help her daughter have an 8th birthday party she’d never forget by posting this.

A mother’s plea

The story quickly gained traction on Facebook and by Saturday, Maelynn was surrounded by family, new found friends and strangers all wanting to see her smile in her special day.

An estimated 2 hundred people turned out for the party held in Irmo Community park, including Columbia fireflies mascot Mason, the Irmo Police and Fire Department, a Pink my little pony, Elsa, and a host of community members.