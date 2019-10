WATCH: Gamecocks score 75-yard TD on first play against Tennessee

USC wasted no time getting on the board against Tennessee Saturday.

SHI SMITH IS GONE ???? 75-yard TD on the first play of the game! pic.twitter.com/G894XlPOGL — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 26, 2019

On the first play of the game, quarterback Ryan Hilinski found Shi Smith for a 75-yard touchdown, giving USC the first lead of the game.