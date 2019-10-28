Lyft offering free rides to job interviews

(CNN) — Lyft is launching a new initiative that gives riders free or discounted rides to job interviews — and for the first three weeks of employment.

The rideshare company says the ‘jobs access program’ aims to close the short-term transportation gap for job access and training in low-income communities.

In its program announcement, it said — “for the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities.”

Lyft is partnering with national and local organizations — including the United Way and National Down Syndrome Society — to offer it to those in need.

The program will be available in more than 35 markets in the US and Canada.