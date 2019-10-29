Instagram will censor posts about suicide

(CNN) – Instagram will block posts about suicide, after facing pressure to stop showing graphic content.

It all started earlier this year, when British teen Molly Russell killed herself after looking at harmful posts.

Her father blamed his daughter’s death on Instagram, saying the social media platform doesn’t prevent teens from viewing harmful content.

A public outcry followed and Instagram reduced suicidal posts.

Sunday however, Instagram took further steps. It plans to ban renderings, drawings, and memes that show suicide or any other self harm.