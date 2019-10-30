Alabama’s controversial abortion bill blocked by federal judge

(CNN) —A Federal judge has blocked Alabama’s controversial abortion bill.

The legislation was slated to take effect November 15th, 2019 and would have made almost all abortions in the state illegal including cases of rape or incest.

The bill also specified doctors who perform illegal abortions could be sentenced life in prison.

Conservative law-makers admitted before the bill was passed they knew it would be blocked and intended to eventually challenge Roe versus Wade in the Supreme court.

Alabama was one of many states to pass restrictive abortion laws earlier this year.