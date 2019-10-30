Columbia Fire Department shares Halloween safety tips

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —With Halloween Night creeping closer Columbia-Richland Fire Department is asking families to not only be thinking of costumes and candy but also the fire-related risks that the holiday can bring. Columbia – Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says,

“The combination of open flames and certain decorative fabrics can be a recipe for disaster,…We encourage residents to use battery-operated lights for Halloween decorations whenever possible in place of candles. Making that simple substitution is one of the easiest ways to ensure your family’s Halloween doesn’t turn scary for real.”

According to studies conducted by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) decorations are the first thing to ignite in some 800 reported home fires each year. More than one-third of those fires were sparked by a candle.

Before you go out of the house or start decorating for your fright night CFD says you should keep these safety tips in mind to keep you and your family as safe as possible.

When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric.

If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so he or she can see out.

Make sure children have flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume so they can see and be seen.

Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper are highly combustible. So make sure to keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources, (ie: light bulbs and heaters)

The fire department suggests using a battery-operated candle or glow-stick in jack-o-lanterns, but say if you choose to use a real candle, use extreme caution. Make sure children are within eyesight at all times when real candles are lit inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter. Keep candles at least 1 foot (30 centimeters) away from anything that can burn.

Use candle holders that are sturdy, and won’t tip over easily.

Put candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.

Also, be sure to put lit pumpkins a safe distance away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of children coming to your home to trick or treat along doorsteps, walkways, and in yards.

Officials say it’s also a good idea to keep exits clear of decorations, so nothing blocks escape routes if they are needed. Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working. Make sure you have a conversation with your children about the danger of fire and t them to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them. Be sure they know how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches fire. It wouldn’t even hurt to have the practicing the movements so they have practice at a moments notice.

If your children are going to Halloween parties at others’ homes, CFD says have them look for ways out of the home and have an escape plan if there’s an emergency. Last but just as important , officials say NEVER leave a child alone in a room with a burning candle!