GoFundMe page started to help bury 5 yo Naveah Adams

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — It hasn’t even been a week since Sumter Police and a host of other agencies announced their search for 5 year old Naveah Adams had come to a devastating end.

Last week on October 18th, 2019 officials held a press conference

announcing that the investigation into the death of the little girl and her mother, which spanned more than two months was over, and that her body had been located in a landfill.

ABC Columbia’s spoke with little Naveah’s father, Dupray Adams who at the time said he was thinking about holding a memorial service for his daughter after Halloween. And paying for that service may be yet another challenge he’ll face as he gets closer to the date that has yet to be set.

According to a GoFundMe page started by her father,Dupray Adams he is hoping the community that stood by his side the entire time they searched for his daughter, will once again come to his aid and assist him with burial costs.

On the page Dupray has a brief statement that reads,

“My baby girl was murdered alongside her mother on August 5 2019. She was placed in a trash can and then later her remains were found in a land field. My heart is crushed. She was five years old when this happened and on October 28th she turned six. I miss my baby so much the tears won’t stop. So now I have to get ready to send her home. I am not financially prepared to handle this. My daughter is a princess my angel from God and I would like her home going to resemble the princess and the angel that she is .”

The page was posted Tuesday, and in less than 12 hours has raised 1,200 of the 5,000 dollars he is asking for help with. If you would like to assist you can log on to the page above to place a comment or monetary donation for the family to bury Naveah.

(Click here for background information about the death of Naveah Adams, her mother, Sharee Bradley and the investigation that spanned two months)

Sumter police say the suspect Daunte Johnson confessed to both the murder of Navaeh Adams and her mother Sharee Bradley, telling police he killed both victims with a folding knife. In addition to those murders, police say Johnson is also accused of a murder that took place last summer in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Johnson remains in custody in the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center without bond.