One injured after deputy-involved shooting in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — One man has been taken to a hospital after firing shots at deputies in Kershaw County on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call on Malvern Hill Drive in Camden around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call involving a suicidal individual with a gun. Three deputies confronted the man before he fired at deputies. Another deputy fired back and shot the man.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The individual, who has not been identified by authorities, was taken to the hospital by ambulance and appears to suffer from non-life threatening wounds.