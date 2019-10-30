Samsung teases new ‘clamshell’ foldable smartphone

(CNN) — Samsung is not giving up on its future with fold-able smart-phones.

The tech company teased a new collapsible mobile device at its annual Samsung developer conference Tuesday.

The phone has a “clamshell” opening meaning it opens horizontally. No word on when this new phone will hit the market — but the company says it is working on it.

Back in April– Samsung previewed its first foldable phone — the Samsung galaxy fold. Problems with the product caused them to delay its launch.

The galaxy fold eventually hit stores in late September.