WATCH: CIU coach says campus is “buzzing” before matchup with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina men’s basketball team will host Columbia International on Wednesday night in an exhibition contest at Colonial Life Arena. Tip time for the free admission matchup is set for 7 p.m. There will not be an audio or video stream of Wednesday’s exhibition contest.

Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the game versus the Rams for trick-or-treating with Cocky on the concourse at halftime (clear plastic bags for candy collection will be provided). Also, any children that wear their costume to the exhibition will receive two free tickets to the men’s basketball regular-season opener set for Nov. 6 versus North Alabama at Colonial Life Arena.