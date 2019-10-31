Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden refused communion for stance on abortion rights

Rochelle Dean,

Florence, SC (CNN) — Former Vice President turned Democratic Presidential candidate,  Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights apparently put him in an awkward position at a church in Florence.

The Pastor at Saint Anthony Catholic church in Florence, says he denied Biden communion because any public figure who advocates for abortion places him or herself outside of church teaching.

The Biden campaign declined to comment on the incident saying it was a personal matter.

