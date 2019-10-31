Game time announced for South Carolina – Texas A&M game

The South Carolina Gamecocks will travel to College Station, Texas for a Saturday, Nov. 16, showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm local) and the contest will be televised on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2014 season and has defeated Carolina in each of the five games played in the yearly matchup of cross-division rivals. Carolina is 0-2 in College Station, losing a pair of seven-point decisions in both 2015 (35-28) and 2017 (24-17). Texas A&M won last year’s meeting in Columbia by a 27-24 margin.

Earlier this season, South Carolina snapped a five-game skid against Kentucky and ended a four-game drought against Georgia.

Here is the SEC schedule for games of Saturday, Nov. 16:

Kentucky at Vanderbilt 3:30 pm ET SEC Network

South Carolina at Texas A&M 7:30 pm ET SEC Network

Georgia at Auburn, Alabama at Mississippi State, Florida at Missouri and LSU at Ole Miss will be selected on a 12-day or 6-day selection and will fill the following TV windows:

CBS Noon ET

ESPN Noon ET

CBS 3:30 pm ET

ESPN 7:00 pm ET