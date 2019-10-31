SLED investigating deputy shooting involving 16-year-old

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting incident that happened yesterday involving one man and three deputies.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to investigate a shooting-incident that happened on Wednesday involving Deputy Johnathan Goldsmith.

Goldsmith and the other two deputies will be on paid administrative duty until they are cleared for duty by a professional counselor.

Deputies responded to a call on Malvern Hill Drive in Camden around 4:30 p.m. October 30th after receiving a call about a suicidal individual.

According to deputies, the man has been identified as a 16-year-old male with a history of mental issues. At this time, the teen did face any life-threatening injuries and is one his way to recovery.

RELATED: One injured after deputy-involved shooting in Kershaw

This is an ongoing investigation. SLED will not disclose any other information at this time.