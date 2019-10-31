Walmart offers curbside alcohol pickup

(CNN) — Walmart is extending its grocery pickup service to its alcohol aisles.

Wednesday the retailer announced that it will begin offering customers the chance to order wine and beer online and have them delivered to their car at the store.

Customers will find the offer at 2,000 stores in 29 states. It’s a part of Walmart’s current pickup service.

Here’s how it works:

Customers choose their groceries and adult beverages on Walmart’s website or thru its app. Once they check out —Walmart workers do the shopping for them.

When the customer comes to pick it up — a Walmart worker will bring their items to their car verify check their i-d to make sure they can legally by the alcohol.

Walmart is going even further with this offer in two states. The retailer says customers at 200-stores in Florida and California don’t have to go to the store at all.

They can get their beer and wine delivered to their homes.