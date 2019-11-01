Actress Lori Loughlin, husband face new round of charges in college admission scam

(CNN) — Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to a new round of charges in the college admissions scandal also known as ‘Varsity Blues’.

Both Loughlin and her husband are charged with paying bribes, cheating and lying to get their children into desirable colleges. Prosecutors say they paid $500-thousand dollars to a fake charity to get their daughters into USC, falsely designating them as crew recruits.

The couple face up to 45 years in prison for those charges if convicted.