Gamecocks dominant in 112-48 exhibition win Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 8/10 South Carolina showed off its depth and athleticism on both ends of the floor in a 112-48 win over North Georgia in women’s basketball action at Colonial Life Arena Friday night. With seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan in double figures early in the third quarter and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation getting plenty of court time, the Gamecocks were aggressive on offense and defense against the Nighthawks, who enter the season as the No. 15 team in NCAA Division II.

The Gamecock defense was active early, not allowing a North Georgia point through the first five minutes. Meanwhile, the offense was finding its stride, opening up a 13-2 advantage with three Gamecock starters – Herbert Harrigan, Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston – accounting for all 13 points, 12 of which came in the paint.

The Nighthawks found their footing in the second quarter, but the bigger Gamecock lineup was relentless on both ends and carried a 52-25 lead into halftime.

All 11 eligible Gamecocks saw the court Friday night, including all five members of the freshman class. Eight Gamecocks finished in double figures, led by Cooke’s 18 with LeLe Grissett close behind at 16. Herbert Harrigan and Boston each nearly posted a double-double, each adding eight rebounds to her 11 points with each on the floor for 20 minutes.

KEY STAT

South Carolina exploited its height and speed advantage, scoring 70 of its 112 points in the paint.

NOTABLES

The vaunted freshman class combined to net 53 points with Laeticia Amihere (13) and Brea Beal (11) joining Cooke and Boston in double figures.

(13) and (11) joining Cooke and Boston in double figures. South Carolina allowed North Georgia just eight points in the first quarter on 25.0 (3-of-12) percent shooting.

The Gamecocks’ offense got better with time, shooting 45.8 percent in the first quarter, 56.3 percent in the second, 61.9 percent in the third and 62.5 percent in the fourth.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks officially open the 2019-20 season on Tue., Nov. 5, when Alabama State comes to Colonial Life Arena for a 7 p.m. tipoff.