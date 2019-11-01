Marines help police nab fleeing suspect

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Two Lexington County Marines received special recognition after police say they helped catch a fleeing suspect.

On October 30th Sgt. Joseph Jacob and Pfc. Caleb Montgomery were at the Marine Recruiting Station on Sunset Blvd. when they heard a commotion coming from a nearby Best Buy.

That’s when the pair saw a credit card fraud suspect running from police.

The Marines stopped what they were doing and were able to cut off the suspect allowing police to make the arrest.

The 18 and 19 year old were presented with a certificate of appreciation from the Lexington Police Department.