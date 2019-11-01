Overall crime down, murder up in 2018 SLED report

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The rates for overall violent crimes and property crime in South Carolina fell in 2018 according to a report released Friday by State Law Enforcement Division.

However, its not all good news.

A SLED spokesperson says the number of murders in 2018 reached a 5-year high with 393 victims, while the number of law enforcement officers assaulted increased by 16%.

According to sled the data compiled for this report came from sheriff’s departments and police departments across the state.