SC man dead after deer goes through windshield

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man is dead after a deer went through the front windshield of his SUV.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Perry Lee Farrow, of Anderson.

Authorities say he died of head trauma.

The accident happened Friday about 7:45 a.m. Coroner Greg Shore says Farrow owns a local moving company and was on his way to pick up employees when the crash occurred.