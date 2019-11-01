SLED: Emanuel AME part of “open investigation”

Charleston, S.C. (WPDE, WOLO)– The church at the center of one of the darkest days in state history is part of an ongoing investigation.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby confirmed on Thursday evening that Emanuel AME church in Charleston is part of an open investigation.

Crosby added that he was unable to provide specific details on the quote, active and open case, at this time.

In 2015 nine people were killed when a white supremacist opened fire in the historic church.