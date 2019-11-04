5-year-old boy in a coma after being hit by car Halloween night

(WYFF) – A child in the upstate is in a coma after being hit by a car Halloween night.

Greenwood Police say a 5-year-old boy ran out into the road after being scared by someone at a nearby house and was hit.

Neighbors heard the accident and ran to try and help the boy.

“All I heard was screaming, blood curdling screams,” recounted Tonya Hensarling. “There was a little boy, laying down on the ground, his eyes were open, and there was blood coming out of the back of his head.”

He was transported by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Greenville. The driver, 47-year-old Felipe Torres, was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

Witnesses said however, he wasn’t speeding and as soon as he hit the boy he got out to help.