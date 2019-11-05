Lawmakers make animal cruelty a federal offense

(CNN) – Animal cruelty is now a federal offense. The US Senate passed a bill Tuesday that makes animal cruelty a felony.

The PACT Act, which stands for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture, passed the senate with unanimous, bipartisan support.

Current federal law only explicitly prohibits animal fighting, and only criminalizes offenders if they make and sell videos showing animal cruelty.

If signed into law, offenders would face felony charges with fines and up to seven years in prison.

The bill now goes to the President’s desk.