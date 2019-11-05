Panthers officially place QB Cam Newton on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton (foot) on injured reserve, the Panthers announced Tuesday.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Newton is in his ninth NFL season after being selected by the Panthers with the No. 1 overall choice in the 2011 Draft. He has career totals of 29,041 passing yards, 182 passing touchdowns, 108 interceptions, 4,806 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns. Newton won the 2011 NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and 2015 NFL AP MVP award.