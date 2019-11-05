Tuesday night on ABC Prime time

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- It’s a special night on ABC Columbia so you definitely want to stay tuned in.

Starting at 8PM The Wonderful world of Disney presents the classic under the sea love story, ‘The Little Mermaid Live’. The stage performance will feature an all star cast , including Avli’i Cravalho as ‘Ariel’, Graham Phillips as “Prince Eric”, Shaggy as the crab “Sebastian”, Queen Latifah as “Ursala” and John Stamos as ” Chef Louis” .

Then at ten, watch the latest episode of the new ABC Sci-Fi Thriller, ‘Emergence’. Followed by your latest election result, news headlines, weather and sports on ABC Columbia News at 11.

‘The Little Mermaid Live’ – 8PM

‘Emergence’ – 10PM

ABC Columbia News – 11PM